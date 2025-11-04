From book pubs to cat-themed bookstores, below are some of the coziest places in Seoul to enjoy a book this autumn

In a city defined by screens and speed, many Seoulites are finding comfort in turning real pages again, trading scrolling for reading as a new form of rest.

According to a September survey by the Korean Publishers Association, 87.8 percent of South Koreans read at least one paper book in 2024. The largest share said they read “to broaden their knowledge and become cultured,” followed by those seeking fun, self-improvement or emotional healing.

As reading gains traction as a fashionable hobby, cafes, bars and even public spaces across Seoul are transforming into book-friendly hideaways. Here are some of the city’s coziest spots to unwind with a good book this fall.

Book Ikda

Hidden in a narrow alley just off Hongdae’s bustling nightlife district, a faint yellow glow emanates from a second-floor window. Inside, Book Ikda offers a peaceful refuge -- part bar, part independent bookstore.

A small clipboard on each table invites visitors to “choose a seat, pick a book and order a drink.” The walls are lined floor-to-ceiling with novels, essays and short stories.

Though a bar, Book Ikda strives to be a quiet zone, much like a library. “Talk in your mind, and take phone calls outside,” the clipboard reminds visitors. Even the toilet walls are lined with soundproof padding. Only the subtle instrumental music and the sound of people flipping pages fill the atmosphere.

The drink menu includes everything from cocktails to wine and whiskey. Those unsure of what to order can jot down a note to the owner, who recommends a drink that matches the reader’s mood or chosen book -- quietly, of course.

All books are for sale, but those marked with a black sticker can be read freely on site. Visitors often leave short notes or reflections on sticky pads for the next reader to discover.

Book Ikda

Address: Floor 2, 10-3 Wausan-ro 29-ma-gil, Mapo-gu, Seoul

Opening hours: 7-11 p.m., except on Mondays and Tuesdays

Chaekbonyang

In the winding alleys of Seongbuk-gu, a small hanok with a hand-painted sign reading “Cat Bookstore” welcomes visitors into a world of books and fur.

Chaekbonyang is a one-room hanok filled with cat-themed titles and memorabilia. Before entering, guests remove their shoes and step into a cozy space with only six seats -- just enough to create an intimate, home-like atmosphere.

Two cats, Haro and Hadong, wander freely between readers’ feet, occasionally gnawing on postcards or bookmarks (which are for sale, even with bite marks). The bookstore also hosts occasional events and small exhibitions, announced through its social media channels.

Chaekbonyang

Address: 21 Seongbuk-ro 10-ga-gil, Seongbuk-gu, Seoul

Opening hours: 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Thursday through Sunday

The Forest Choso Chaekbang

At the foot of Inwangsan, in northern Seoul, stands Choso Chaekbang, which literally means “Outpost Bookstore.” The space was once a police guard post built in 1968 to protect the presidential residence on the other side of the mountain.

When Inwangsan opened to the public in 2018, the site was reborn as a tranquil cultural complex featuring a cafe, a reading space and an observatory deck overlooking Seoul’s skyline.

Surrounded by trees and mountain air, it offers a calm retreat for those looking to read, reflect and recharge, far from the noise of the city. Open daily from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m., this place can get crowded on the weekends.

The Forest Choso Chaekbang

Address: 172 Inwangsan-ro, Jongro-gu, Seoul

Opening hours: Daily 8 a.m.-10 p.m.