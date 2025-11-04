Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will appeal a US federal jury verdict ordering the company to pay $191.4 million in damages over alleged infringement of organic light-emitting diode display patents owned by an Irish display firm.

The verdict, delivered by a jury in Marshall, Texas, on Monday, found that Samsung Electronics' smartphones, televisions, computers and wearable devices infringed two patents related to OLED display technology held by Pictiva Displays.

Samsung Electronics denied the claims and said it will appeal the verdict.

"We intend to appeal the jury's verdict that has ruled that the two patents were infringed upon," it said.

The South Korean tech giant noted it was pursuing a separate case claiming the invalidity of the patent in question with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The lawsuit, filed in 2023, is one of several major patent cases brought against Samsung Electronics in Texas, a key US state in which corporate intellectual property disputes are handled. (Yonhap)