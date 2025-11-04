South Korean shares opened lower Tuesday as investors sought to take profits after the stock market continued its bull run.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 20.47 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,201.4 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Foreigners and institutions were unloading local shares for profit-taking after the Kospi rallied Monday to breach the 4,200 mark for the first time.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 0.46 percent on blue-chip tech shares, while the S&P 500 added 0.17 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.47 percent.

Amazon Web Services surged 4 percent following a multiyear $38 billion deal with OpenAI, and Nvidia rose 2.17 percent on news that the Donald Trump administration gave approval to export Nvidia chips for Microsoft's data centers in the United Arab Emirates.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics started 0.27 percent lower after surging to a record high on Monday. Its chipmaking rival SK hynix dipped 2.5 percent on investors' profit-taking.

Major shipbuilders also kicked off weak following a rally the previous day.

HD Hyundai Heavy slid 6.1 percent, Hanwha Ocean dropped 1.8 percent, and HD Korea Shipbuilding pulled back 3.02 percent.

Defense industry leader Hanwha Aerospace lost 2.4 percent, and auto giant Hyundai Motor decreased 2.06 percent.

On the other hand, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 2.52 percent and state-run Korea Electric Power climbed 1.55 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,433.8 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 5 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)