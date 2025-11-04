South Korean brokerage houses on Tuesday reopened services for daytime trading of US stocks, more than a year after they suspended the service due to system glitches, industry sources said.

Investors using trading systems of 18 brokerage firms here will be able to trade US stocks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the sources.

Daytime trading of US stocks in Korea had been halted since Aug. 5, 2024, following a technical glitch that caused the mass cancellation of orders from local investors by Blue Ocean, the only alternative trading platform at that time that had a business tie with local brokerage firms.

For the resumption of daytime trading, local brokerages have partnered with two other alternative trading platforms -- Bruce and Moon.

Also, local brokerage houses have hired at least two brokers to respond to unexpected events.

Investments in US stocks alone totaled $155.5 billion, or about 94 percent of local investors' total overseas equity holdings, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository. (Yonhap)