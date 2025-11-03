China said Monday it has extended a visa-free program for nationals of 45 countries, including South Korea, until the end of next year.

The waiver for South Koreans was introduced last November under a broader visa-free program aimed at boosting China's economy.

Under the program, ordinary passport holders from the 45 countries can visit China visa-free for up to 30 days for purposes of business, tourism, family visits and transfers.

In announcing the extension until Dec. 31, 2026, China's foreign ministry said Sweden was newly added to the list. The current waivers had been set to expire at the end of this year.

"We extended the visa-free policy in order to expand our high-degree opening to the outside world and continue to make entries and exits convenient," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press briefing. (Yonhap)