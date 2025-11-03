The foreign ministry said Monday it imposed a travel ban on Mali over increased terrorist activities in the African nation.

The ban, the highest Level 4 of a four-tier travel warning system, will be in effect starting midnight and came as public safety has deteriorated with the increased activities of al-Qaeda-linked armed group JNIM.

Mali's capital, Bamako, where most of the South Korean nationals in the country reside, is effectively under a blockade.

The ministry said those who are planning a visit to Mali are urged to cancel their plans and those who reside in the African nation to evacuate. (Yonhap)