The military chiefs of South Korea and the United States conducted a joint commander's flight Monday for the first time in the alliance's history.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung and his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Dan Caine, oversaw a combined formation flight aboard South Korean and U.S. fighter jets, respectively, after holding the 50th Military Committee Meeting in Seoul, according to the South's JCS.

The flight marked the first time the allies' military chiefs have jointly commanded a combined formation flight in the history of the 72-year alliance, the JCS said.

A total of five aircraft took part in the flight, including the KF-16 fighter jet boarded by Jin and the F-16 jet boarded by Caine.

The two chairmen took off from Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 65 kilometers south of Seoul, and flew over Osan, Chuncheon, Daejeon and Camp Humphreys, the largest U.S. overseas military installation.

Both Jin and Caine are Air Force generals. (Yonhap)