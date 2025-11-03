Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan on Monday stressed that Korea’s planned $200 billion investment in the United States is designed to benefit Korean companies first, describing it as a strategic initiative rather than a financial handout.

“The $200 billion is not money simply given to the United States,” Kim said during a meeting with CEOs of medium-sized companies at the Grand Hyatt Seoul. “It is structured so that our companies expanding into the American market can be the first to benefit.”

Kim said the investment will focus on projects that demonstrate “commercial rationality,” or those capable of generating sustainable cash flow. “In simple terms, the funds will go into businesses that can create profits,” he added.

The minister explained that the initiative will move forward under a joint governance framework, with two committees overseeing the process — an investment committee chaired by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and a cooperation committee chaired by Kim himself. The dual structure is aimed at ensuring coordination between the two governments and aligning investment decisions with strategic industrial priorities.

Kim emphasized that the plan reflects deepening economic ties between Seoul and Washington amid growing collaboration in advanced industries such as semiconductors, batteries and clean energy. “This investment is part of Korea’s broader strategy to strengthen industrial competitiveness while expanding its global presence through mutually beneficial partnerships,” he said.