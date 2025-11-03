A new video posted on US chip giant Nvidia’s official YouTube channel has drawn attention in South Korea for its praise of the country’s rapid industrialization and its role in the global AI race.

The three-minute video, titled "Korea’s Next Industrial Revolution," was released Friday, shortly after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced plans to supply 260,000 of the company’s latest GPUs to the South Korean government and major conglomerates.

Narrated in Korean, the video lauded South Korea as "a nation that engineered its own miracle."

"You (South Korea) didn't just rebuild. You industrialized — through determination and sacrifice — faster than any nation in the world," the narrator said. "From humble workshops to towering factories, you forged a modern nation."

"(Through) steel, chips, electronics, ships, cars and technology, (South Korea) brought its name into homes around the world."

The video also praised South Korea's cultural feats, giving a nod to BTS, "KPop Demon Hunters" and K-beauty.

"Korean culture. The world watched — first curiously — then fell in love."

The video went on to highlight Korea’s growing role in the artificial intelligence sector, describing the nation as building "the foundations for AI infrastructure" powered by Nvidia’s GPUs. With a new kind of factory powered by Nvidia GPUs, the engine of modern intelligence, the AI revolution has arrived," it said. "We are proud to build with you here in Korea, where the miracle continues."

In a nod to Korea’s gaming culture, Nvidia also spotlighted the country’s e-sports legacy, calling StarCraft a "spark” that ignited a new generation of gamers. "In PC bangs, a new arena was born, (and) Nvidia GeForce became the gear of a new athlete," the company said.

The GeForce graphics card, launched 25 years ago, was developed using Samsung’s DRAM memory. "Today’s Nvidia would not have existed if it were not for GeForce, PC gaming and e-sports," Huang said during a separate event Thursday.

The video quickly circulated among Korean internet users, many describing it as "a national pride video" released by an unexpected source. "It’s rare to see a global tech giant make what feels like a patriotic ad," one online commenter wrote.