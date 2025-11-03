Wonyoung and Liz's microphone problems mar last Seoul concert of Ive's world tour held at KSPO Dome on Sunday

On a chilly Sunday afternoon, Ive kicked off the last of three concerts at KSPO Dome in Songpa-gu, Seoul, with the name of its world tour emblazoned on the screen in bold, metallic letters: "Show What I Am."

As if to say "this is who we are," the members then appeared as purple-blue lighting flashed alongside rising smoke and fire.

The six members lit up the stage with "Gotcha (Baddest Eros)," clad in all black and wearing glittery eye makeup. "Let's go," Ive shouted, as the group continued with its most recent release from August, "Xoxz." But Wonyoung had trouble performing as her microphone's cable came loose.

The group continued with "Baddie," giving off a confident, edgy vibe and proving why its members are girl-crush icons as Yujin encouraged the audience to scream. "Intro + Ice Queen," came next, to warm the night with dreamy tunes. The first part of the show ended with "Accendio."

"You guys missed us, right? Are you ready for the last show?" Yujin said to Dives, Ive's official fandom, as the group continued to conquer the stage with "TKO," "Holy Moly," "My Satisfaction" and an outro solo session from the band. During "Holy Moly," Liz also experienced technical difficulties with the sound.

Solo performances were the highlight that the fans had been waiting for. Upping the ante was Wonyoung, who walked on stage clad in a red dress and knee-high black fur boots for "Eight," a song inspired by her favorite color, red.

Wearing glasses and dressed in a geeky concept, Rei performed a cute song titled "In Your Heart," telling fans that she and Dive will always have a special place in each other's hearts.

Liz's "Unreal," Leeseo's "Super Icy," Gaeul's "Odd" and Yujin's "Force" added more hype to the night.

The show took a mellow turn as Ive appeared as angels, serenading fans with "heartbeats," "Wow," "Off The Record" and "Flu."

"Are you guys enjoying the night with us? It was a hectic setlist, right?" Wonyoung laughed. "The cheers are getting louder. Dives, you guys are the best!" she added.

"The songs you've all been waiting for are coming now," Yujin said, as "Attitude" blared from the speakers.

The final part of the show featured the group's mega-hits: "Love Dive," "Rebel Heart," "Kitsch," "I Am" and "You Wanna Cry."

As fans wanted more, the show ended with encore performances as the group sang "Wild Bird," "Supernova Love" and "After Like."