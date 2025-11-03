With peak foliage setting in across much of Korea, Everland is pitching a trio of fall experiences — colorful trails, fantasy-themed attractions and spa time.

The park said visitors this week will find the grounds at their autumnal best, from the crimson maples along the 1-kilometer Sky Garden path to the golden tunnel of gingko trees near the Rose Garden. At the Four Seasons Garden, marigolds, globe amaranths and pampas grass add to the scenery.

For thrill-seekers, the park’s rides offer elevated foliage views. The Thunder Falls rafting ride winds through wooded slopes, while the T-Express roller coaster affords a sweeping view of the surrounding hills from 56 meters up.

Everland is also doubling down on fantasy-themed programming. A collaboration with Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” — including character zones, games and a sing-along fireworks show set to the soundtrack — has drawn large crowds and long lines for related merchandise. The park’s “Everland of Oz” festival reimagines “The Wizard of Oz” across photo zones and character sets, while the nearby “Blood City” area leans into Halloween-style frights with zombie performances and eerie props.

For a slower pace, neighboring Caribbean Bay offers heated outdoor river pools where guests can float through leaf-lined views in water heated to 36-40 degrees Celsius. Indoor spa facilities and slides remain open, extending water-park season into November.

The foliage peak is expected to continue through the coming week, according to park officials.