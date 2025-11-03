The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Seoul reaffirmed its commitment to global harmony and cooperation on Monday.

The embassy hosted an event promoting peace and neutrality ahead of the High-Level International Forum in Ashgabat on Dec. 12, marking key global peace and neutrality observances.

Turkmenistan was declared a permanently neutral state on Dec. 12, 1995, through UN General Assembly Resolution 50/80, making Turkmenistan the only country whose neutrality is officially recognized by the UN. According to the 1907 Hague Convention, neutrality is defined as a state’s impartiality in conflicts, with belligerents expected to respect this status.

Delivering remarks at the event, Turkmen Ambassador to Korea Begench Durdyyev highlighted the resource-rich Central Asian nation’s consistent efforts toward global peace, dialogue and constructive cooperation among countries.

He urged Korea and other countries to send senior delegates to the High-Level International Forum, citing the gathering as a global platform for dialogue on peace, preventive diplomacy, sustainable development and international cooperation.

As part of the celebration, the embassy held a book exhibition featuring the literary works of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, showcasing insights into the nation’s vision of peace and progress.

A cultural exhibition in a traditional Turkmen yurt showcased the nation’s rich heritage, and the event concluded with guests enjoying traditional Turkmen cuisine.