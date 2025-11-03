Turkmen Ambassador to Korea Begench Durdyyev delivers remarks at an event promoting peace and neutrality at the Turkmen Embassy in Seoul on October 27. (Turkmen Embassy in Seoul)
The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Seoul reaffirmed its commitment to global harmony and cooperation on Monday.

The embassy hosted an event promoting peace and neutrality ahead of the High-Level International Forum in Ashgabat on Dec. 12, marking key global peace and neutrality observances.

Turkmenistan was declared a permanently neutral state on Dec. 12, 1995, through UN General Assembly Resolution 50/80, making Turkmenistan the only country whose neutrality is officially recognized by the UN. According to the 1907 Hague Convention, neutrality is defined as a state’s impartiality in conflicts, with belligerents expected to respect this status.

Literary works by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow and the National Leader of the Turkmen people the Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov showcased at an event promoting peace and neutrality at the Turkmen Embassy in Seoul on October 27. (Turkmen Embassy in Seoul)
Delivering remarks at the event, Turkmen Ambassador to Korea Begench Durdyyev highlighted the resource-rich Central Asian nation’s consistent efforts toward global peace, dialogue and constructive cooperation among countries.

He urged Korea and other countries to send senior delegates to the High-Level International Forum, citing the gathering as a global platform for dialogue on peace, preventive diplomacy, sustainable development and international cooperation.

Turkmen handicraft arts traditional Turkmen carpets jewelry and national ornaments set up inside the traditional Turkmen yurt showcased at an event promoting peace and neutrality at the Turkmen Embassy in Seoul on October 27. (Turkmen Embassy in Seoul)
As part of the celebration, the embassy held a book exhibition featuring the literary works of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, showcasing insights into the nation’s vision of peace and progress.

A cultural exhibition in a traditional Turkmen yurt showcased the nation’s rich heritage, and the event concluded with guests enjoying traditional Turkmen cuisine.


