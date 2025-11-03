Viva Republica, operator of Korea’s leading mobile finance platform Toss, said Monday it has expanded the app’s multilingual services to better serve foreign residents.

In addition to English, Toss now supports Chinese, Russian, Thai and Vietnamese. The number of foreign users on the platform reached 460,000 in the first half of this year, driven by improvements in user authentication systems addressing differences in name formats across countries.

The company said its efforts to enable foreigners to handle daily financial tasks, including remittances, payments and hospital bill refunds, as conveniently as Korean users also fueled user growth.

“With expanded language support, we expect stronger user trust and improved financial accessibility,” a Toss official said, adding that the company continues to enhance multilingual capabilities through a dedicated in-house team.

Toss plans to introduce more language options by early next year, including Japanese, Uzbek, Nepali, Indonesian, Filipino, Burmese, Mongolian, Sinhalese and Kazakh.