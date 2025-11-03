Hana Financial Group took part in the 2025 Autism Race, a running campaign aimed at promoting autism awareness, as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts, the financial services provider said Monday.

The Autism Race is a running event hosted by the Autism Society of Korea to improve public understanding of autism and promote a more inclusive community. Hana Financial has been officially sponsoring the race for six consecutive years since 2020.

This year, some 300 Hana Financial employees and their families, including Vice Chair Lee Eun-hyung, participated in the race Saturday. All participation fees were donated to the Autism Society of Korea.

“It is meaningful to take part in efforts to deepen public understanding of autism and advance toward a society that embraces diversity,” Lee said.

“We will continue to support the push to create an inclusive society where all individuals can grow together and share happiness."

In September, Hana Financial signed an agreement with the Autism Society of Korea to support the social integration of individuals with autism. Under the partnership, the group plans to create job opportunities for young adults with autism, provide customized trust services for safe financial management, support artistic activities of autistic artists and sponsor awareness campaigns.

The banking group also annually holds Hana Artverse, a contest for artists with developmental disabilities.

Other ongoing initiatives to promote disability inclusion include providing assistive devices for children and teenagers with disabilities, offering job training and family-inclusive internships, improving housing conditions and eco-friendly mobility options and organizing sign language education programs.