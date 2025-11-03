AIA Korea extended its sponsorship of the JTBC Seoul Marathon for a third consecutive year, doubling its donation from last year to support the cancer community and stepping up efforts to promote well-being across Korean society.

Held Sunday in Seoul, the JTBC Seoul Marathon is one of the city’s most celebrated races, drawing more than 30,000 participants this year.

At the event, AIA Korea, the local life insurance subsidiary of Hong Kong-based AIA Group, operated an expanded booth and showcased its “Run Together, Give Together” campaign, reflecting the company’s vision of supporting “Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

The insurer also used the marathon as an opportunity to bring together its broader community, forming Team AIA with 730 participants including employees, contracted agents, partner company staff and customers.

Building on the “Run Together, Give Together” initiative, AIA Korea raised a total of 100 million won ($70,000) in donations for the cancer community this year, up from 50 million won last year. The proceeds were delivered to the National Cancer Center on Sunday to support local cancer patients in financial need.

“We are very pleased to leverage this event to promote running, which is one of the simplest and most effective sports to improve physical and mental health,” AIA Korea CEO Nathan Chuang said. “Every year, this event has helped us fulfill our purpose of supporting people live ‘Healthier, Longer, Better Lives,’ especially as we turn every step of our Team AIA runners into meaningful support for cancer patients and their families."