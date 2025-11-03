A cafe employee at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit venue in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, said Saturday that she received a 50,000 won ($36) cash gift from Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

The employee, who said she was working at Hanwha Resort Gyeongju during the APEC summit, wrote on social media that she “experienced many special moments during APEC, but the happiest one was meeting Chairman Lee Jae-yong.”

According to her post, which included several photos, she was working at a resort cafe when she served Lee a cup of coffee for free. After thanking her and walking away, Lee reportedly returned a moment later and handed her a 50,000 won note from his pocket.

“I will frame the bill given to me by the handsome and gentle Chairman Lee and pass it down as a family heirloom,” she wrote.

The post drew more than 300,000 views and about 200 comments within a day.

“I heard Chairman Lee is known for giving out cash gifts. It must be true,” one commenter wrote.