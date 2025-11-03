All Day Project uploaded a teaser trailer Monday, giving fans a taste of upcoming digital single “One More Time.”

The forthcoming effort comes about five months since the five-piece act took the K-pop industry by storm with its aptly titled debut single “Famous.”

The debut song nabbed the top spot on Melon’s Top 100 Chart only four days after the debut and went on to sweep all major music charts in Korea. It made Billboard’s Global 200 claiming at the No. 94 spot and earned the group three trophies from TV music chart shows.

Another focus track from the debut single, “Wicked,” rose to No. 10 on Melon’s main songs chart.

Separately, the five bandmates grabbed the spotlight at the Milan and Paris fashion weeks, attending as many as 13 shows combined, including Versace’s 2026 spring-summer collection.

The group is expected to release its first EP in December.