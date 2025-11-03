Riize is set to release the single “Fame” on Nov. 24, SM Entertainment announced Monday.

It would mark a return for the band six months since its first studio album, “Odyssey,” which sold nearly 1.8 million copies in the first week.

The upcoming endeavor will be the boy band's second single, following “Get A Guitar” from 2023. The new set is to consist of three tracks portraying a range of feelings, from anxiety and hollowness to passion, maintaining the group's signature genre of emotional pop.

The boy band is currently in the US for its “Riizing Loud” tour that began in Illinois in October. The remaining stops for the seven-city North American leg of the trip are Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Mexico City.