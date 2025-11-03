A prominent opposition lawmaker was set to stand his first trial proceeding Monday over allegations he accepted illegal political funds from a former official from the Unification Church in exchange for favors.

Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the main opposition People Power Party has been arrested and indicted on charges of receiving 100 million ($69,870) in violation of the political fund law from a former Unification Church official in January 2022.

Kweon was allegedly asked to help the church gain various favors from the government after the presidential election of then PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, who later won the presidency in March that year.

The first trial session will take place at the Seoul Central District Court at 11:00 a.m. It was originally scheduled for Oct. 28, but the court has postponed it, citing delays in proceedings for another case.

The Democratic Party-controlled National Assembly passed a motion to strip Kweon of the parliamentary privilege that allows lawmakers facing criminal charges to avoid detention. Kweon was formally arrested Sept. 16.

The court dismissed Kweon's petition requesting a review of his arrest.

Kweon, a five-term lawmaker who served as the PPP's floor leader until June, was once known as one of Yoon's close confidants. (Yonhap)