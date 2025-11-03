Bahrain Sets New Global Benchmark with the World's Largest Rooftop Solar Power Plant

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foulath Holding, an industrial holding company with major steel investments and the parent company of Bahrain Steel and SULB, today announced its partnership with Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy developer in the Middle East and Africa, to embark on a groundbreaking sustainability initiative to develop a massive 123-Megawatt-Peak (MWp) solar project. Developed under a power purchase agreement ("PPA"), this milestone project includes the construction of the world's largest single-site rooftop solar power plant with a capacity of 50 MWp. It will comprise 77,000 solar panels installed across a new 262,000-square-meter stockyard shed.

The announcement was made at the third edition of the premier investment forum Gateway Gulf, which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bahrain Bay. Hosted by Bahrain Economic Development Board, the forum gathered global investors, business leaders, policymakers, and government officials from across the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Gulf region.

H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, said, "Today, the island nation of Bahrain stands at the forefront of sustainable global innovation. We are incredibly proud of this transformative project – marking the largest rooftop solar plant in the world. This milestone not only strengthens our position as a regional leader in clean energy, but embodies our dedication to build a resilience, sustainable future in line with our national vision of elevating Bahrain's international competitiveness."

Mr. Meshary Al-Judaimi, Chairman of Foulath Holding, remarked: "Over the past several years, Foulath has invested approximately USD 250 million in various sustainability projects. These investments are a testament to our commitment to responsible operations, environmental stewardship and protecting the health and well-being of our community, thereby ensuring industrial development goes hand-in-hand with environmental care. The solar project serves as a continuation of that commitment."

Sherif ElKholy, Managing Director, Head of Middle East and Africa at Actis, and Chairman of Yellow Door Energy, remarked: "Congratulations to Foulath Holding and Yellow Door Energy on this landmark PPA to develop the world's largest single-site rooftop solar plant. I think this project proves how cost-competitive, clean energy can drive forward industry and set a new global benchmark for decarbonising steel production. As a leading investor in sustainable infrastructure and majority shareholder of Yellow Door Energy, we are proud to witness this signing and look forward to seeing this transformative project come to life."

Marking the largest industrial-scale on-site solar projects in the world, the 123-MWp site will encompass ten rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and four ground-mounted solar PV installations and is expected to significantly decarbonise the Kingdom's steel production. With a total of over 189,900 high-efficiency solar panels spread across 707,000 square meters, the project aims to generate 200 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy in its first year of operation, effectively reducing carbon emissions by 90,000 metric tons. This initiative will contribute to Foulath Holding's sustainability objectives and Bahrain's Net Zero 2060 target.