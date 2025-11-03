South Korea has been named the best Asian destination for culinary experiences, according to a survey by travel platform Agoda.

The survey of 4,000 travelers found that 64 percent of those planning a trip to Korea cited food as their main reason for visiting, followed by Taiwan (62 percent), Thailand (55 percent), Japan (52 percent ) and Malaysia (49 percent ).

Agoda said the global popularity of Korean dramas and films has raised interest in Korean cuisine. Jeju Island’s fresh seafood and black pork are among the top draws, along with soy sauce marinated crab in Incheon and soft tofu in Gangneung, Gangwon Province.

The largest groups visiting Korea for food are travelers from Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines. For Korean travelers, the top food destinations abroad are Japan, Vietnam and Thailand.