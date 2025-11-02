Lee, Wong agree on stronger partnership in digital, green, economic cooperation

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in a summit held in Seoul on Sunday, after closing the APEC Summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

The two leaders also vowed to strengthen cooperation in digital innovation, green transition and free trade as both nations navigate growing global uncertainties, according to the presidential office.

“Our two nations share many similarities: small in territory, scarce in resources, yet achieving remarkable growth through human capital and an open, rules-based trading system,” Lee said.

He added that establishing a strategic partnership “at a time of fundamental changes in the global order” would further advance both nations.

The meeting took place during Wong’s first official visit to Korea since taking office in May 2024. He attended the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur before arriving on Oct. 29 for the APEC summit in Gyeongju and remained in the country for a series of bilateral meetings, including the summit with Lee in Seoul on Sunday.

Lee noted that Singapore is the fourth-largest investor in South Korea and expressed hope that its investment in promising Korean startups, small and medium-sized enterprises and Korean content industries will further expand to foster mutual growth in innovative sectors. Both leaders agreed to explore mutually beneficial and strategic investment partnerships, the presidential office said.

Wong echoed the sentiment, expressing hope that the new partnership would serve as a platform for broader cooperation in green and digital industries as well as defense and security.

The summit produced a joint statement establishing the Korea-Singapore strategic partnership, outlining shared goals in digital transformation, green growth and regional stability.

Following the signing ceremony, the two sides signed four memoranda of understanding covering digital cooperation, cultural and sports exchanges, green and digital shipping routes, and public administration.

They also agreed to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies and nuclear energy, while strengthening food security through expanded agricultural trade, following Seoul’s agreement to begin meat exports to Singapore.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing joint research in defense technologies and coordinating on transnational crimes such as online scams and cyber threats, while continuing to enhance trade and investment ties through the Korea-ASEAN and Korea-Singapore free trade agreements.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Singapore. The two nations first concluded negotiations on their bilateral free trade agreement in October 2004, signed it in August 2005, and brought it into effect in March 2006.