Korean American artist Christine Sun Kim has joined the roster at the Seoul-based Gallery Hyundai. Based in Berlin, Kim draws on her personal experience navigating between signed and spoken languages to question established frameworks for understanding sound and language.

Kim wittily brings attention to the ways sound operates within society, confronting the systemic marginalization of the Deaf community through her art, encompassing drawing, performance, video and installation. Musical notation, written language, infographics, American Sign Language and subtle humor serve as key visual elements within her work.

“My life is full of echoes. Almost everything is repeated to me -- through captions, through body language or through interpreters,” Kim once said.

Earlier this year, Gallery Hyundai presented Kim’s works “Echo Trap” and “Two Taps Debt 2” at the second part of its 55th anniversary exhibition, “55 Years: A Legacy of Modern & Contemporary Korean Art, Part II."

Kim had her first major museum exhibition this year, “Christine Sun Kim: All Day All Night” at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, featuring the her entire body of work to date.

“Translating the forms and rhythms of signing into drawing, Kim visualizes states of thought and emotion, including moments of conflict, fixation, determination and absence with clarity and subtle humor,” the gallery said in a statement.

"Through these works, she examines how thought and feeling are articulated through movement and spatial relationships, proposing new ways of perceiving and experiencing language and sound beyond the auditory realm."

The gallery will unveil Kim’s new “Mind” series of works at the upcoming exhibition “Rock, Paper, Scissors: Transformation of Paper” and at Art Basel Miami Beach in the US from Dec. 3 to 7.