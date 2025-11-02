President Lee Jae Myung was set to hold summit talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in security and technology, the presidential office said.

Wong, who is on an official visit to South Korea, has attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and other related events in the southeastern city of Gyeongju last week.

During their talks, to be held at the presidential office, the two leaders are expected to have in-depth discussions on ways to bolster bilateral cooperation in various areas, including security, trade and investment, artificial intelligence, advanced technology and energy transition.

The two sides are also set to sign a memorandum of understanding and to jointly announce the outcome of their talks after the summit.

The meeting will conclude with a luncheon hosted by Lee, the presidential office said. (Yonhap)