President Lee Jae Myung has received a set of Xiaomi smartphones and traditional Chinese calligraphy tools from Chinese President Xi Jinping following their first summit talks, as the two leaders shared a lighthearted exchange about communication security.

As the two sides exchanged their gifts on Saturday, Xi presented Lee with two smartphones made by Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, noting that the displays on the phones are Korean-made.

"Is the line secure?" Lee quipped. Xi replied through an interpreter, "You can check if there is a backdoor."

President Lee Jae Myung (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) smile as they exchange gifts after their summit meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering on Saturday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) smile as they exchange gifts after their summit meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Xi also gifted the "Four Treasures of the Study," a set of traditional writing and painting tools consisting of an ink brush, paper, ink and ink stone used in Chinese calligraphy.

In exchange, Lee presented Xi with a Go board carved out of top-class Torreya nucifera wood, along with a round "najeonchilgi" lacquerware tray. Najeonchilgi is a traditional Korean handicraft that uses colorful shell inlays to decorate objects.

"It's exquisite. Very nice. Thank you," Xi told Lee as he examined the Go board. Both leaders are known to be Go enthusiasts.

For Xi's wife, Peng Liyuan, Lee prepared a silver-handled teapot with silver cups and a set of nourishing cream and eye cream.

Xi asked whether the cosmetics were for women, drawing laughter from Lee.

First lady Kim Hea Kyung also received a traditional Chinese tea set.

Xi made his first visit to South Korea in 11 years this week to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and held a bilateral summit with Lee on the margins in the southeastern city of Gyeongju. (Yonhap)

President Lee Jae Myung (2nd from right) speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (2nd from let) as they walk to the venue of their bilateral summit on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Saturday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung (2nd from right) speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (2nd from let) as they walk to the venue of their bilateral summit on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Saturday. (Yonhap)