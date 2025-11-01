GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province — South Korea and China signed a series of agreements after a summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at which Lee called for Beijing's support for talks with North Korea.

The two signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in tackling voice phishing and online scams, the presidential office said, along with others to strengthen cooperation in services and trade, and renew a currency swap.

At the summit, Lee urged Beijing to strengthen strategic communication with Seoul to bring North Korea back to dialogue.

“I hope South Korea and China will strengthen strategic communication, make use of these favorable conditions and work toward resuming dialogue with North Korea,” Lee said in his opening remarks, referring to his country’s official name, the Republic of Korea. “The importance of regional security cannot be overstated.”

Lee, who earlier urged China to play a constructive role in promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula, told Xi that recent high-level exchanges between Beijing and Pyongyang were creating conditions for renewed Chinese engagement with North Korea.

"The current situations including the recent active high-level exchanges between China and North Korea, have been creating conditions for engagement with North Korea," Lee said.

Lee did not elaborate what engagement he was referring to. In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un traveled to Beijing on his armored train to attend China's military parade and held talks with Xi, Earlier in October, a Chinese delegation led by China's Premier Li Qiang held talks with Kim in Pyongyang.

Xi, for his part, said China valued its relationship with South Korea and would maintain policy consistency and stability, expressing Beijing’s willingness to deepen communication with Seoul.

“China is ready to strengthen dialogue with South Korea, jointly tackle challenges and promote the stable, long-term development of our strategic partnership, contributing greater energy to regional peace and development,” Xi said through a translator.

Xi described South Korea and China as “close neighbors who cannot be separated and inseparable partners in cooperation,” noting that the two countries have achieved shared prosperity through sustained exchanges and collaboration.

Xi has been on a state visit to South Korea, during which he attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Gyeongju.

After the summit with Lee, South Korean president hosted a banquet for Xi.