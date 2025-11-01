Police said Friday that 1 kilogram of ketamine was found washed up on a beach on Jeju Island, the second such discovery on the island in October.

According to the Jeju Regional Coast Guard, a white crystalline substance weighing about 1 kilogram was discovered at around 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 on a beach in Aewol-eup, Jeju. The substance was packaged in plastic and labeled with the Chinese character for "tea." Forensic tests later confirmed the substance to be ketamine.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic used in minor surgeries and childbirth to relieve pain. It also has an illegal use as a recreational drug that can cause visual and auditory hallucinations.

Earlier this month, on Oct. 7, a beach cleaner in Seongsan-eup, Seogwipo, discovered a similar foil-wrapped package labeled with the Chinese character for “tea” after it washed ashore.

However, coast guard officials said the ketamine package found on Oct. 24 was wrapped differently from the one discovered earlier this month. Instead, they said it more closely resembled a separate case on Oct. 15, when a package labeled “Chinese Oolong tea” and containing narcotics was found on a beach in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.

“We have formed a dedicated investigation team to determine the specifics of the case,” a Jeju coast guard official said. “If you find block-shaped substances or white powders labeled as tea on the beach, do not touch them and immediately report them to the coast guard.”