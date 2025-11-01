Defense chiefs of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its dialogue partners gathered to discuss joint efforts to promote peace during an annual forum in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, amid concerns about China's growing assertiveness, North Korea's military threats and other challenges.

The ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) brought together defense leaders of the 11-member association and its eight dialogue partners -- South Korea, the US, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and Russia -- providing a platform for dialogue on various issues, including cybersecurity and maritime security.

Participants included South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. The meeting under the theme of "ASEAN Unity for Security and Prosperity" was chaired by Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin as they marked the 15th anniversary of the ADMM-Plus.

In his opening remarks, the chair called for unity and cooperation, and adherence to international law, underscoring that transnational security challenges, ranging from cyber attacks to food insecurity to climate crisis, demand "urgent action."

"That is why our unity and cooperation through the ADMM-Plus are more vital now than ever. Together, we can respond, adapt and safeguard the security and prosperity of our region in unity and synergy," he said during a plenary session of the forum.

"Above all, there is one thing we must uphold -- the international law. Every nation, large or small, must stand firmly against violations of international law and humanity," he added.

He also stressed that the ASEAN region remains a "zone of peace, freedom and neutrality."

"Not a stage for strategic rivalry," he said. "Guided by ASEAN centrality, our regional security architecture must remain ASEAN-led, inclusive and rooted in dialogue, consensus and respect for international law," he said.

"The ADMM-Plus is not a stage to avoid difficult discussion, but a space to confront them with honesty, respect and shared sense of purpose."

The ADMM-Plus came amid an intensifying Sino-US rivalry over trade, security and technological leadership, and simmering tensions over China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea as well as its military activities around Taiwan.

On Friday, Hegseth held his first in-person talks with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun, where he voiced "serious" concerns over China's maritime activities in the region and reiterated that the US does not seek conflict but will "stoutly" safeguard its interests in the Indo-Pacific.

At the end of the ADMM-Plus, the Malaysian chair handed over the chairmanship to Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro.

Teodoro pointed out that his country's chairmanship would come amid "heightened uncertainties" about the future of the ASEAN region and the world.

"Staying rooted in an increasingly unstable security environment, our internal cohesion and stability are all the more important," he said.

The ADMM-Plus was launched in Hanoi in 2010 with an aim to strengthen security and defense cooperation in the region. Since 2017, it has convened annually. (Yonhap)