Lee praises Japan’s new conservative leader as 'excellent politician,' vows cooperation for shared challenges

GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the pivotal roles of the US and China in achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula, as he was closing this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Speaking at a news conference Saturday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, just after the conclusion of the two-day APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, Lee said that Pyongyang’s hostile actions and provocations largely reflect its desire for security guarantees from Washington.

“North Korea believes that a security guarantee must come from the US, and therefore acts accordingly,” said Lee, who held his second summit with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Stressing that the Korean Peninsula remains in a paused state of war, with the armistice signed by the United States, not South Korea, Lee said North Korea therefore sees Washington as the key party for security guarantees. This makes US involvement essential and limiting the impact of inter-Korean dialogue alone, he added.

The liberal president, who was scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later Saturday, also stressed Beijing’s role in maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula.

“Stability on the peninsula will contribute to stability in East Asia, which benefits China. I expect China to play a significant role,” he said.

Lee noted that while North Korea recently test-fired ballistic and cruise missiles following Trump’s expression of willingness to meet Kim Jong-un, Pyongyang’s hostility has eased compared with the past. He added that North Korea’s continued displays of aggression are understandable for now, as the country needs more time to adjust to the changing regional environment.

When asked about his impression of Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, President Lee praised the conservative leader as an “excellent politician” with whom he shares common views.

“After meeting in person and having a lengthy conversation, I felt that she is an excellent politician who shares the same views,” he said, adding that his earlier concerns “disappeared.”

He added, “I told her that if there are issues, we should resolve them, and if there are challenges, we should work together to address them.”

Asked whether he had any concerns about the new prime minister, known for her hard-line conservative stance, Lee said, “I imagine Japanese media may have been concerned when I was elected president of South Korea, thinking I am far-left. But I believe Prime Minister Takaichi’s thoughts and actions as an individual politician may differ — and should differ — when she is responsible for running the Japanese government.”

Meeting Takaichi on Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Lee said Saturday that he offered to visit Japan’s Nara Prefecture to keep the “shuttle diplomacy” on track, a proposal that Takaichi responded to positively.