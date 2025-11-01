The leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation adopted a joint declaration on Saturday, as they concluded the two-day gathering for discussions on growth and prosperity.

The Leaders' Gyeongju Declaration has covered APEC's key agenda items, from trade and investment to digital innovation and inclusive growth, under the theme of "Connectivity, Innovation, and Prosperity."

The declaration, for the first time, recognizes cultural and creative industries as a new growth driver for the Asia-Pacific region and reflects the 21-member economies' shared understanding and commitment to cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) and demographic changes, the presidential office said.

Alongside the declaration, the leaders also adopted two separate documents on an AI initiative and responding to demographic changes -- the two initiatives pushed for by South Korea. (Yonhap)