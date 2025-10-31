South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held a summit Friday with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their strategic partnership.

Lee called the Philippines a “special friend,” citing the country’s participation in the Korean War (1950-1953). “The Korean people have not forgotten the Philippines’ contribution, dedication and sacrifice during the war,” Lee said.

The Philippines, which established diplomatic relations with South Korea in 1949, dispatched more than 7,400 troops to the Korean War — the largest and first contingent among Asian countries.

Lee added that he hopes the two nations will continue to build closer and more substantive cooperation.

Marcos echoed the sentiment, noting the steady progress of cooperation in the economy. The two countries signed a free trade agreement in July 2023, which took effect in December 2024.

Marcos also invited Lee to visit the Philippines, saying that exchanges between the two countries — particularly among high-level officials — play an essential role in advancing bilateral relations.

Lee accepted the invitation, saying he would visit the Philippines at the earliest possible opportunity.