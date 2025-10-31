As world leaders met in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province for the APEC summit, first lady Kim Hea Kyung visiting cultural landmarks with companions of Asia-Pacific leaders Friday to showcase Korean culture.

On Friday morning, Kim and the companions of country leaders from six countries, Canada, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand, visited Bulguksa, a Buddhist temple built during the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935) listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to the presidential office, the visit to Bulguksa was a symbolic gesture to connect diverse cultures and values into one, as the temple holds symbolic meaning as a historic attraction that connects the values of the past and present, as well as reality and ideals.

In front of the iconic Cheongungyo and Baegyungyo at Bulguksa, Kim presented the spouses with “bokjumeoni,” Korean fortune pouches that have surged in popularity due to their depiction in Netflix’s animated hit “KPop Demon Hunters.”

The two bridges in front of the main temple complex, considered masterpieces of Silla era craftmanship, symbolize the path connecting humans to the land of Buddha, echoing the hope that the event would serve as a “bridge connecting the hearts of all attendees,” according to the presidential office.

The companions were also given a tour around the temple by the Bulguksa monks, who shared the philosophy and craftsmanship embedded in the pavilion and stone pagoda of the temple. They also took part in making dasik, or Korean traditional tea snacks, before taking part in a traditional tea ceremony.

“Through such activities, it offered an opportunity (for the companions) to experience cultural communication rooted in respect and consideration,” said deputy presidential spokesperson Jeon Eun-su.

Aside from the tour of Bulguksa, the companions were also to take part in a lunch based on Korean cuisine in the afternoon, watch cultural performances, and take in an exhibition with artworks by the late artist Paik Nam-june.

A fashion show featuring Korean traditional attire was also to be showcased for the leaders’ companions. Kim, who has been promoting it throughout the summit, was also quoted during her tea meeting with designers on Thursday, that she would wear the traditional dress “during official occasions in and out of the country” to elevate its global status.