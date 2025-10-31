SK Group said Friday that it is collaborating with Nvidia to build a large-scale artificial intelligence factory equipped with more than 50,000 of the US chipmaker’s graphics processing units.

Leveraging Nvidia’s Omniverse — a real-time 3D collaboration and simulation platform — SK plans to establish a “manufacturing AI cloud” that will reinforce its competitiveness in the manufacturing sector while supporting the growth of related startup ecosystems.

SK hynix, the group’s key affiliate and a leading global memory chip-maker, will implement digital twin technology across its semiconductor manufacturing lines. By creating virtual replicas of its production systems, SK hynix aims to improve yield rates, enable predictive maintenance and enhance operational efficiency — all while significantly reducing costs.

The initiative also reflects Nvidia’s broader vision to democratize access to high-performance GPU-based computing tools. The US tech giant said the AI platform will support startups in the manufacturing sector that currently lack access to such resources, helping drive innovation and lower barriers to entry.

SK hynix has long been one of Nvidia’s closest partners. It is the exclusive supplier of HBM3 — the fourth-generation high-bandwidth memory used in AI chips — and accounts for roughly 75 percent of the global supply of HBM3E, the next-generation version.

As AI applications become increasingly ubiquitous, the need for mobile networks that can handle AI-driven traffic at ultrafast speeds with minimal latency is more critical than ever.

To solve the issue, SK Telecom has also joined hands with Nvidia to co-develop next-generation wireless communication technologies capable of processing the massive surge in data traffic generated by AI-powered devices.