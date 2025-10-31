Tucked away from the city center, Kolon Hotel chosen over 5-star options

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s choice of accommodation during his visit to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, is drawing attention, as the Chinese delegation opted for a four-star hotel over apparently more luxurious options.

Xi, who landed in Busan on Thursday morning for a three-day visit here, his first in 11 years, held a much-anticipated bilateral summit with US President Donald Trump in the city before traveling to Gyeongju later that day. He is attending the APEC Summit on Friday, and on Saturday is scheduled to hold talks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

The Chinese leader is staying at the Kolon Hotel, located about 10 minutes from Bulguksa Temple on Tohamsan. While it is known for its traditional hospitality and antique ambiance, the hotel owned by Korean conglomerate Kolon is officially rated as a four-star establishment.

It is roughly a 10-minute drive (7.7 kilometers) from the Hilton Hotel, where Trump and the US delegation stayed until Thursday, and within a short walking distance of the convention center hosting key APEC events.

Gyeongju, the capital of the ancient Korean kingdom of Silla, has a limited number of luxury hotels, with only 2 rated five stars.

Each participating country selects its own accommodations for the summit.

Security considerations are likely a factor behind the Chinese delegation's choice. Surrounded by mountains, the Kolon Hotel offers a quieter environment and natural isolation, which can help limit external access and attention. Compared with downtown hotels, the location provides greater privacy and scenic surroundings.