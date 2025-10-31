United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan invited President Lee Jae Myung to visit the UAE in November during their first-ever meeting held on the sidelines of the APEC summit on Friday, the presidential office said.

At the meeting in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, Lee welcomed the crown prince to Korea, noting that “Gyeongju is the very city that engaged in exchange with the Islamic world about a thousand years ago.”

He described the UAE as “a very strong and traditional ally of Korea and the only country in the Middle East with which Korea maintains a special strategic partnership,” expressing hope that the visit would further deepen bilateral ties.

The crown prince reciprocated by emphasizing the importance of strong bilateral relations, which he said are built on trust, and congratulating Korea on successfully hosting the APEC summit.

He also extended an invitation to President Lee to visit as a state guest, saying he looks “forward to welcoming (Lee) to the UAE in November.”

Although the UAE is not an official APEC member, the crown prince attended Friday's APEC session at Korea’s invitation.

At the APEC CEO Summit held a day earlier, he delivered a special address through the UAE’s minister of foreign trade, expressing strong support for APEC’s founding principles of tariff reduction and trade liberalization.

He stressed that what interconnected economies need is not less trade but more, highlighting APEC’s role as “a key platform for cooperation and shared prosperity.” Referring to last year’s signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Korea, he said the deal had “opened new avenues for investment and joint ventures by removing barriers and promoting private-sector cooperation.”

The last official Korea-UAE summit took place in May 2024, when then-President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted UAE President H. H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for a state visit. Yoon had previously made a state visit to the UAE in January 2023.

As of 2025, cooperation between South Korea and the UAE continues to expand across various fields, including the economy, science and technology, and agri-food sectors. The two countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in May 2024, further strengthening their economic partnership.