Babymonster has joined the lineup for a major music show in Japan slated to livestream on Nov. 13, YG Entertainment confirmed Friday.

The septet will perform for Yomiuri TV’s “Best Hit Songs Festival 2025,” one of the most established year-end music programs in the country, as the only K-pop act this year.

This is the first time the group has been invited to a year-end music fest in Japan.

Although Babymonster has only dropped one digital single in the neighboring country — “Batter Up (Japanese Version)” last year — it has amassed a large fandom, landing atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking with its second EP, “We Go Up.” The title track from its first EP “Drip” also surpassed 100 million streams on Oricon.

After the TV stint, the group will visit four cities in Japan for a fan concert tour in Asia, under the banner “Love Monsters.”