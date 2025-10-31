Ive is set to kick off its second international tour, promising an opening gig that will include solo performances not yet seen on stage, according to agency Starship Entertainment on Friday.

The six members will host three shows in Seoul starting Friday, signaling the launch of “Show What I Am.” The tour's setlist will include songs from albums released this year: its third EP “Ive Empathy” and fourth EP “Ive Secret,” from February and August, respectively. Each member will perform solo songs from the albums for the first time during the tour.

Though the tour's itinerary has not yet been announced, it is likely to be larger than “Show What I Have,” which took the group to 27 cities in 19 countries.