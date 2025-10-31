President Lee Jae Myung on Friday called for closer cooperation among member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation to tackle shared challenges amid a shifting free trade order and rising global economic uncertainty.

Lee made the remarks in his opening address at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, which brought together the leaders of the 21 member economies along with representatives of several international organizations.

"We all stand at a critical turning point as the international order undergoes rapid transformation," Lee said. "The free trade order is facing sweeping changes and global economic uncertainty is intensifying, and the momentum for trade and investment is weakening."

He noted that the technological revolution led by artificial intelligence presents both unprecedented crises and opportunities, adding that cooperation and solidarity are the surest paths toward a better future.

"We cannot always share the same position as each of us acts in pursuit of our own national interests," he said. "Yet we can stand together before the ultimate goal of achieving shared prosperity." (Yonhap)