TWS has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan for its debut song, according to the organization on Friday.

“Plot Twist” from the EP “Sparkling Blue” logged over 50 million streams, making the rookie boy band the first among its peers to do so. The six-piece act debuted with the song in January last year and went on to claim the No. 1 spot on Melon’s Year-End chart.

In Japan, the group officially debuted in July with single “Nice to See You Again,” which certified platinum for logging 250,000 shipments. Its first tour in the country, “24/7: With: Us,” drew approximately 50,000 concertgoers across six cities.

Earlier this month, TWS rolled out its fourth EP, “Play Hard,” which sold a career high of over 630,000 copies in the first week, scoring a trophy on a TV music chart show with main track “Overdrive.”