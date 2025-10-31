Nearly 90 percent of the government's online administrative services have been restored following an outage caused by a fire at the state data center last month, authorities said Friday.

As of Friday morning, 631 out of 709 services had been normalized following the fire at the National Information Resources Service in the central city of Daejeon on Sept. 26, bringing the restoration rate to 89 percent, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

With the restoration of an interior ministry system for disaster control, all 40 "Grade 1" services -- those considered essential based on their impact and number of users -- are now back online.

"We are smoothly implementing a step-by-step plan with the aim of completing (the restoration) by the third week of November," Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said during a meeting of the CDSCH.

"The government will go beyond simply restoring the government's administrative data systems and use this as an opportunity to further strengthen the digital government infrastructure and enhance its stability and efficiency," he added.

The fire began when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room of the NIRS building and was completely extinguished the following day.

"We will pursue a fundamental redesign of the government's administrative data systems infrastructure and build a solid AI-driven and democratic government," Yun said. (Yonhap)