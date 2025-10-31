Cha Eunwoo of Astro announced the timetable for the release of his second solo EP, “Else,” on Thursday.

He will drop the EP on Nov. 21 and is to give fans a preview of the physical album on Friday.

He will set the tone for the mini album with a series of teasers, from concept photographs and teaser videos to narratives of his character for the EP. Before and after the album's release, Cha will indulge fans with five tastes of teaser content, although he kept specific details undisclosed. Three days after unveiling the EP, Cha will roll out a performance video for the main track.

The upcoming endeavor will fill the void Cha left after enlisting in July to serve in the Army marching band.

His previous solo effort, “Entity,” topped iTunes albums charts in 21 regions as well as its Top Albums Worldwide chart.