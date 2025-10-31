President Lee Jae Myung met Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time on Friday as Xi attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

Lee welcomed Xi upon his arrival at the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center, the main summit venue, at around 10 a.m.

Xi arrived in South Korea Thursday for a three-day state visit, marking his first visit to the country in 11 years. The two leaders are scheduled to hold their first summit on Saturday. (Yonhap)