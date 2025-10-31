Police on Friday conducted heightened security operations for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, sealing off outside access to the venue and mobilizing more than 10,000 officers.

As of 12 a.m., authorities restricted access to the Bomun Tourist Complex, where the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center -- the summit venue -- is located. Those without credentials will not be allowed to enter the complex until the summit event officially ends.

Leaders and top delegates of the 21 APEC member economies have gathered in the city for the two-day event, including President Lee Jae Myung, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Some 14,000 police have been deployed across Gyeongju, with police checkpoints peppered throughout the tourist complex. Police were seen telling those without credentials to leave the area.

Under tense security, roads inside the complex were mostly empty, with only police officers, fire officials, members of the press and APEC officials being spotted.

Traffic lights at an intersection in front of the summit venue were turned off, as police officers directed vehicles by hand signals to control traffic.

Meanwhile, four rallies have been reported to take place across Gyeongju on Friday, including near the old and now-defunct Gyeongju Station outside the tourist complex. (Yonhap)