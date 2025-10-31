A protest calling for the return of Fu Bao, a beloved giant panda born in South Korea, was held Thursday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, coinciding with Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Around 15 members of an animal rights group called “Fu Bao and Fu Deokis” gathered at noon in Hwangnam-dong, central Gyeongju, roughly 15 kilometers from the Kolon Hotel where Xi is staying, wearing yellow vests emblazoned with the slogan “Save Fu Bao.”

“Help endangered panda Fu Bao return to Korea!” the demonstrators shouted.

The group said it plans to continue the demonstration on Friday, calling for “a sustainable world where humans and animals can coexist.”

Fu Bao, now 5 years old, was born in 2020 to pandas Ai Bao and Le Bao, who were sent to South Korea in 2016 under a 15-year loan agreement with China. The cub was raised at Everland theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, until April 2024.

During her stay, Fu Bao became one of Everland’s biggest attractions, drawing over 5.5 million visitors between 2021 and 2024 and earning the affectionate nickname “Princess Fu.”

Under an international agreement, signed in 1984, all giant pandas, including those born abroad, are considered property of China. Fu Bao now resides at the Wolong China Giant Panda Garden in Shenshuping, Sichuan province.