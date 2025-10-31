Samsung Electronics Co. aims to bolster its competitiveness in the artificial intelligence sector amid growing external business uncertainties, its semiconductor chief said Friday.

"The AI sector has already demolished boundaries among industries to make a new world," Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun was quoted as saying by Samsung Electronics during an event marking the company's 56th anniversary.

Jun said Samsung needs to become an "AI-driven company" as the company stands at a critical point in the wake of external uncertainties.

"Samsung Electronics will make full-fledged efforts to integrate its unique technology and AI capabilities," he added.

The event was held at the tech giant's headquarters in Suwon, south of Seoul, with around 400 corporate officials. (Yonhap)