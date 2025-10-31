Singer says love comes in many forms — family bonds, friendships, nostalgia, shared experiences

In a departure from his signature heart-wrenching ballads, Jung Seung-hwan unleashed a batch of bright, tuneful love songs Thursday evening.

"Called Love" marks the balladeer's first full-length album in nearly seven years.

"I see this album as an important part of shaping my identity as an artist. I may not have a clear definition of what 'good music' is, but I tried to fill it with everything I believe makes music meaningful — the things I do best and what I most want to express," the 29-year-old told reporters during a media showcase at Yes24 Wonder Lock Hall in Seoul on the same day.

Speaking about love, Jung said it can come in many forms: family bonds, friendships, nostalgia or shared experiences.

"Though the theme of love can sometimes feel cliche, I see it as an essential part in life, which is why I believe it appears so often in ballads, music, art and culture in general. That is why I tried to meld various forms of life in my music," he explained.

Dual lead singles headline the 10-track package, in "Prayer" and "Without You." Jung penned the lyrics for the tracks "The Way You Loved," "Without You," Incomplete," "Way to You" and "To Us." He also composed "Hug" and "Our Story."

Moving attention back to lead single "Prayer," Jung described it as a bright love song that speaks to selfless love rather than heartbreak.

"It is about wishing the best for someone even after a breakup or after one leaves to show that true love endures beyond the relationship itself. The lyrics are abstract, but the core message is about love, care and hope for the other person's happiness," he explained.

"Before, it was difficult for me to express my own thoughts and perspectives through my music fully. Singing was the only thing I knew, so I often relied on my company and others for guidance in everything else.

"But as time went on, I started to form my own ideas about music, such as the messages I want to share and the emotions I want to express, so I gradually began weaving those into my work. This time, I came up with something that truly feels like Jung Seung-hwan," the singer said.