The White House has shared a photo of US President Donald Trump looking over a T-shirt imprinted with his mug shot on a wall of Trump memorabilia when he met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in South Korea earlier this week.

The White House posted the photo on X on Wednesday of Lee and Trump viewing the items when they met for a summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju that day, including the shirt with the mug shot and the words, "NEVER SURRENDER."

In the photo, Lee appears to be talking to Trump and directing his attention to the shirt, while Trump is seen pointing at his mug shot.

The wall features other memorabilia, including a "Make America Great Again" hat, a photo book, the Bible, and Korean translations of books written by Trump and Melania Trump, his wife.

The mug shot was taken in 2023 after Trump was indicted on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

It has become an iconic image among his supporters, appearing on Trump-related merchandise sold throughout last year's presidential campaign.

Trump visited South Korea on Wednesday and Thursday, and held summit talks with Lee on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering. (Yonhap)