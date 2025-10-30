South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday expressed Seoul’s desire to take part in Vietnam's growth, highlighting the Southeast Asian nation’s rapid development.

Lee made the remarks during a meeting with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, who arrived in South Korea ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to open Friday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

“Vietnam is achieving remarkable growth, with an annual average rate close to 7 percent,” Lee said in his opening remarks. “South Korea hopes to join and contribute to Vietnam’s continued progress.”

Lee, who took office on June 4 after serving as leader of the main opposition party, added that he hopes bilateral cooperation — spanning culture, civil exchanges, the economy and security — will evolve into “a new and elevated partnership distinct from what we have built so far.”

Cuong welcomed Lee’s remarks and shared a similar sentiment, congratulating South Korea on hosting the forthcoming APEC-related events.

“Amid the rapidly changing global situation, we highly value Korea’s leadership,” Cuong said, “I am confident that under your leadership, Korea will achieve new miracles in the future.”

Cuong’s remarks were interpreted into Korean.

Cuong also reaffirmed Hanoi’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship, saying the two countries “can become reliable strategic partners that work closely based on mutual trust.”

The summit continued as a closed-door meeting after the opening statements.

Earlier in August, Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the country’s highest-ranking leader, paid a state visit to Seoul. The two sides issued a joint declaration to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Vietnam.