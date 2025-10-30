Samsung SDI Executive Vice President Park Zin has won the silver tower order of industrial service merit at the 5th Battery Industry Day event hosted by the Korea Battery Industry Association on Thursday.

Held at a hotel in Gangnam, Seoul, the event gathered over 250 participants from government, industry and academia, including Industry Vice Minister Moon Shin-hak, Rep. Kim Sung-won, KBIA Chair and LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung, SK On Executive Vice President Jeong Dae-in, and Hong Young-jun, head of the R&D center at Posco Future M.

Of the 20 award winners, Park was recognized for his contributions to strengthening the global competitiveness of Korea’s battery industry.

According to KBIA, Park spearheaded the world’s first commercialization of high-energy, long-life electric vehicle batteries capable of achieving a 600-kilometer driving range on a single charge and 20-minute fast charging, securing large-scale contracts with global automakers. Park also pioneered a stack-type prismatic cell form factor, which improved energy density by 13 to 17 percent.

In the energy storage system sector, Park introduced the third-generation Embedded Direct Injection fire suppression system and led the standardization of remote battery monitoring, playing a key role in enhancing the safety and reliability of the industry.