President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday held his first face-to-face summit with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, pledging to strengthen cooperation across their economic, diplomatic and health sectors, as they met on the sidelines of the 2025 APEC Summit.

The two leaders met at the Gyeongju International Media Center, where they were joined by officials including Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and national security adviser Wi Sung-lac from the Korean side and Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Commerce Minister Supatsee Suthamphan and Health Minister Pathana Promphat.

The meeting marked their first in-person encounter since Lee’s inauguration. The two leaders had previously spoken by phone on Oct. 16, during which they agreed to accelerate talks on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and deepen collaboration in defense and digital finance infrastructure.

Before the talks began, Lee greeted Anutin at the meeting room entrance with a smile and a brief “Welcome,” to which the Thai prime minister responded in kind.

The pair shared a light moment when they accidentally switched positions in front of their national flags before posing for a commemorative photo. “Let’s shake hands,” Lee said, setting a friendly tone for the meeting.

An official present at the scene described the atmosphere as “cordial and focused on future cooperation.”

According to the presidential office, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade and investment and to working closely in health, clean energy and tourism.

Their summit comes as 20,000 delegates gather in Gyeongju for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation week, where Lee continues in a series of bilateral meetings with regional leaders.